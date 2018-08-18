Lessons for Imran Khan from a 20-year-old untold story on India-Pak peace

The day Imran Khan takes oath as prime minister of Pakistan — even as the 30th anniversary of Gen Zia-ul-Haq’s death is being observed — should be ideal for me to tell this still mostly untold story of a dramatic attempt at peace-making ever by the elected leaders of our two countries. One of the two leaders it involves passed away Thursday. The other is incarcerated in a brutal Rawalpindi prison.

Another part player in this saga is this writer. This week’s National Interest, therefore, is also in the nature of a confession. Mian Nawaz Sharif won his second term ...