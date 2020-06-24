Lessons from Hinduja brothers' battle

The battle among UK-based Hinduja brothers has re­ached the High Court of England. The eldest bro­ther, Srichand, represented by his daughter Vinoo, wants the court to declare illegal a letter in which the four Hinduja brothers “appoint each other as their executors”.

The other three brothers maintain that their group is collectively-owned — “ev­erything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone”. Stakes are high and no resolution is in sight. This dispute yet again highlights the need to focus on an important aspect of family business ...