Let's formalise the mansabdari system

It is common for economists to ask about an economy: How will it look in 10, 20, 30 or 40 years from now? But to my knowledge, no political scientist ever asks this question about the political structure of a country. I wonder why.

Take India: How will it look politically 10 or 20 years from now? To answer that we have to see how far away it has travelled from what it started out with in 1947. The growth of the regional parties suggests that it has travelled very far. I have a theory about this, which is that every social and cultural group has a ‘normal’ towards which ...