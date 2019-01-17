Letter to BS: A fresh look is called for on the appointment of SC judges

The abrupt revocation by the Supreme Court Collegium of its earlier decision to recommend the appointment of Rajasthan and Delhi High Court Chief Justices Pradeep Nandrajog and Rajendra Menon to the SC has not gone down well in the legal fraternity with one of the sitting SC judges reportedly objecting the decision of the collegium. A former Delhi High Court judge too has come down heavily on the functioning of the collegium. The incident has once again raised the question: Should the judge continue to enjoy the supremacy in appointing judges through such an opaque process? A fresh look is called for.
S K Choudhury
Bengaluru
