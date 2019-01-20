Letter to BS: A marginal reduction in NPAs is no matter to rejoice

-
ALSO READ
Investments worth over Rs 4 trillion pledged at Vibrant Gujarat Summit
Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2019: India is a land of opportunity, says Modi
Share of MSMEs in MoUs jumps to 77% at Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2019
Letter to BS: Let RBI take final call on rate hike in MPC's policy review
PM Modi kicks off 9th Vibrant Gujarat summit with trade show on Jan 17
-
It was interesting to read the report by Anup Roy “ Das favours flexible policy objectives” (January 19). The speech delivered by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit is nothing extraordinary. It neither spells out the road map for new dynamism nor any noticeable policy shift by the central bank. It aims at bringing the central bank's actions in alignment with the expectations of the government: Mainly a reduction in interest rates with the hope that it will spurt investments and shows the bank's subservience to the government's policies.
The demand by industrialists for a sizeable reduction in interest rates in the February policy announcement is nothing unexpected. One wonders whether they would be satisfied even with a zero interest rate. As far as cleaning up the balance sheets of the public sector banks is concerned, the less said the better. Further, a marginal reduction in the non-performing assets situation is no matter to rejoice, there is miles to go. Is Mr Das listening?
C V Subbaraman Mysuru
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU