Letter to BS: A number of big publications have made digital content free

Management schools should make a case study on the subject of print media winning the internet, both in India and abroad

This refers to, "The Empire strikes back: How print media is winning the internet"(April 20). Print media is not only winning the digital space, but is also consolidating its editions. New city editions are getting launched by newspapers. Chennai-based The Hindu group launched its Mumbai edition. In nations like the US and the UK, even well-known publications that have been there in the print form are either closing down or reducing the number of copies. They are focussing more on digital editions. Another factor behind the print media conquering the digital space is free content, as Indian readers are averse to paying for digital content. A number of big publications have made the digital content free. When one buys the print edition, he recovers a small amount of the subscription money when old newspapers are sold to a scrap dealer. Management schools should make a case study on the subject of print media winning the internet, both in India and abroad.

Deendayal M Lulla, Mumbai

First Published: Sun, April 21 2019. 23:26 IST

