Letter to BS: Administration, police should be strict in enforcing orders

When the in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic was first an­nounced from March 24, there were many instances of police being harsh while implementing the rules. There were many instances of clashes be­tween the police and the public. How­ever, during 3.0 when major relaxations have been announced to enable public mobility, one observes a lot of indiscipline and chaos. Since May 4, the social distancing norms seem to have gone for a toss; haphazard parking and reckless driving seem to be the new normal. The administration and police should be strict while enforcing public discipline and order, avoiding brute misuse of power.

D Bhutia Guwahat

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number