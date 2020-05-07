Letter to BS: Administration, police should be strict in enforcing orders

-
-
When the lockdown in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic was first announced from March 24, there were many instances of police being harsh while implementing the rules. There were many instances of clashes between the police and the public. However, during lockdown 3.0 when major relaxations have been announced to enable public mobility, one observes a lot of indiscipline and chaos. Since May 4, the social distancing norms seem to have gone for a toss; haphazard parking and reckless driving seem to be the new normal. The administration and police should be strict while enforcing public discipline and order, avoiding brute misuse of power.
D Bhutia Guwahati
