Letter to BS: Agreement on RCEP deferred until the end of 2019

India has deferred its decision regarding the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership until the end of 2019 owing to the general elections. It remains to be seen how quickly the new government is able to involve itself in the discussions considering the various issues that arose during the current session including the offer of tariff liberalisation.
Varun Srinivas, Bengaluru
