JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: States should resist temptation to hand out free electricity
Business Standard

Letter to BS: All citizens should participate in nation building

Even if 10 per cent don't pay, the collection works out to nearly Rs 1 billion per day translating to almost Rs 360 billion a year

Business Standard 

Sabka Vishwas legacy dispute scheme may not add much to govt coffers

The finance minister has observed that green shoots are sprouting in the economy. But what about the grey hair sprouting profusely all over the place? There is no out of the box remedy. One suggestion is that since only seven persons out of every hundred pay tax, why not tax the remaining 93 at the rate of Rs 1 per day, which is not a big amount. Now the prime minister has stated that only 15 million of the 1.3 billion people pay tax. Of the rest, even if 10 per cent don’t pay, the collection works out to nearly Rs 1 billion per day translating to almost Rs 360 billion a year which is a huge amount. It should be ensured that the money is not used to build statues and memorials. Will the government consider this idea, notwithstanding the usual opposition, which it will generate? All citizens should participate in nation building.

Shanmugam, Pune

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Thu, February 13 2020. 21:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU