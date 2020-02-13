Letter to BS: All citizens should participate in nation building

The finance minister has observed that green shoots are sprouting in the economy. But what about the grey hair sprouting profusely all over the place? There is no out of the box remedy. One suggestion is that since only seven persons out of every hundred pay tax, why not tax the remaining 93 at the rate of Rs 1 per day, which is not a big amount. Now the prime minister has stated that only 15 million of the 1.3 billion people pay tax. Of the rest, even if 10 per cent don’t pay, the collection works out to nearly Rs 1 billion per day translating to almost Rs 360 billion a year which is a huge amount. It should be ensured that the money is not used to build statues and memorials. Will the government consider this idea, notwithstanding the usual opposition, which it will generate? All citizens should participate in nation building.

Shanmugam, Pune

