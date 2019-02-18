Letter to BS: Amendment of IBC on cards to ensure NCLT is obeyed

This refers to “Amendment of on cards to ensure is obeyed” (February 14 ). This is a welcome move by the government. The recent judgment of Supreme Court clearing the (NCLT) to take a decision on ArcelorMittal's bid is genuinely a stimulant to this process.

The matter was already delayed by 571 days against the deadline of 270 days. In order to successfully roll out the non-performing assets (NPAs) resolution process, it is necessary to give a free hand to the so that there aren't unnecessary delays.

All efforts should be made to make the and Code a success.

, Nagpur

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number