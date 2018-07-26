Letter to BS: An appropriate tribute to the outgoing CEA Arvind Subramanian

JUST IN
Sajjid Z Chinoy’s article “Arvind Subramanian’s legacy” (July 26) is an appropriate tribute to the outgoing Chief Economic Advisor (CEA). Unlike some of his illustrious predecessors, Subramanian had a good understanding of Indian economics and, more importantly Indian politics. So he managed his relationships with the political bosses in a mature manner. Even if he had any differences with them, they remained with him. We shall remember with awe his Economic Survey reports that were a unique blend of in-depth analysis and lucid narration. For example, he observed in the Economic Survey of 2016 that “the slow pace of labour reform has encouraged firms to resort to other strategies to negotiate the regulatory cholesterol" alluding to the employment of contract labour, to the delight of HR professionals. Every economic survey and his other interventions showed him to be full of innovative ideas, sharpened by a good grasp of the domestic scenario.

Did the government make requisite use of his potential? Perhaps not. One wonders whether the CEA was party to the imposition of the ill-prepared demonetisation or the introduction of the Goods & Service Tax in quick succession. It goes to the CEA’s credit and he withstood the experience with dignity.

Y G Chouksey Pune

