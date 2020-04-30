Letter to BS: Any delay in unshackling the economy could be harmful

This refers to the editorial “De­­centralise relief policy” (April 30). The alacrity with which the authorities shut most of the economy, leading to its etherisation, means we now require the expertise of a skilled anaesthesiologist for its revival before it is too late. Any delay in unshackling the economy could result in prolonged unconsciousness leading to death. Available data confirm that 20 top hotspots, representing approximately 7 per cent of our population (2011 Census), account for two-thirds of the total corona positive cases in the country — 22,174 out of 33,050 (till last reports came). Further, the ratio of the number of infections to the size of the population in the chronically less-developed eastern India is low. Besides, the warning sounded by the International Labour Organization (published in the same edition) must be kept in mind if we are serious about preserving livelihoods. Thus, the author’s prescription to augment relief in urban agglomerations, planning for a calibrated unlocking of economic activities and refurbishing health services in rural hinterlands must be acted on. The situation demands side-pocketing of the provisions of the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act, urgent clearance of goods and services tax dues to the states and mandating the Food Corporation of India to undergo a badly-needed weight-loss programme to enable the immunity-deficient economy to get back on its feet.

Ganga Narayan Rath Hyderabad

