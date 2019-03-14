Letter to BS: Azim Premji raises philanthropic contribution to $21 billion

This refers to “Premji raises philanthropic contribution to $21 billion” (March 14). Azim Premji’s philanthropy stand out among similar initiatives by rich individuals across the world in several aspects. As his wealth grew, Premji didn’t wait for it to grow to a target figure or himself to cross the ripe retirement age or for any wrath of nature to befall him to lead philanthropic activities from the front. The focus on improving literacy and stress on promoting higher education are other features that distinguishes his social responsibility initiatives.

There are lessons to learn from the Tatas and Premji for those in charge of governance and policy formulation in India. Perhaps India can learn more about wealth and human resources management from them than from Harvard-returned economists. If the political leadership is able to improve public trust in wealth management by government/s, just as Premji is diverting a portion of his assets for creation of income for social benefits, religious bodies and individuals will invest their assets.

M G Warrier Mumbai

