Letter to BS: Big task ahead for Imran Khan as economy is in shambles

Apropos “Facing Imran” (July 27), what a coincidence that on a day when we were remembering supreme sacrifice of our soldiers and celebrating Kargil Vijay Divas, we got a new leader and government in Pakistan. But we all know how Pakistan army helped Imran Khan by putting up dummy candidates to divide votes of Nawaz Sharif and Khan.

It is also to be noted that Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Hafiz Saeed all failed miserably there. There were charges of elections being rigged and fixed by Pakistan army. But now we have a new leader in our hostile neighbourhood.

We all love Khan the cricketer, but we should not go by his face value when he says that if India takes one step, Pakistan will take two, to restore peace. It is anyone’s guess that it is Pakistan army that will be rejoicing now as it wanted to get rid off Sharif and put Khan on the coveted post. And the way Khan has talked about Kashmir, human rights violation etc, we know whose language he is speaking.

And shockingly, he says, we should not invite army to cities while his own country’s army has bigger power than the elected government. Whether Khan is the change agent or not, this part of the world wanted, only time will tell. But road ahead for Khan is anything but rosy, youths are demanding jobs, economy is in shambles, terrorists are flourishing right under the nose of the establishment.

Bal Govind, Noida

First Published: Mon, July 30 2018. 00:58 IST

