Letter to BS: BJP's election manifesto is like old wine in new bottle

-
ALSO READ
BJP manifesto 2019 LIVE: Kisan loans of up to Rs 1 lakh at 0% interest rate
The Chessboard Episode 2: How do BJP and Congress manifestos square up?
Congress plans to bring right to health care in Lok Sabha manifesto: Rahul
Take Modi government's growth mantra to people, Shah tells BJP workers
It's again Congress vs BJP in Uttarakhand for Lok Sabha Elections
-
The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifestor Sankalp Patra is similar to the manifesto issued by the party five year ago containing several promises including abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, implementation of uniform civil code, construction of Ram temple. The nation had heard that the farmers would be stopped from committing suicides, but the number of suicides have increased manifold.
The youth of the country were promised 10 crore jobs in the 2014 manifesto; instead the unemployment rate has become the highest in the last 45 years. The Sankalp Patra is completely silent on the draconian measure of demonetisation that took the lives of more than 100 innocent people.
The people in the Valley have been alienated and terrorism, which the party had promised to root out, has increased not only in J&K, but in Chhattisgarh and the Northeast of the country. Briefly, while not enough has been promised for the next five years, there certainly is an attempt to sharpen communal polarisation in the country.
S K Khosla, Chandigarh
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU