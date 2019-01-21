Letter to BS: Brawl between Congress MLAs represents a new low in Karnataka

-
-
The drunken brawl between two Congress MLAs at a resort in Bidadi represents a new low in Karnataka politics. Legislator Anand Singh who spilled the beans that his party colleagues in the Karnataka Assembly were planning to jump ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party, went berserk when he was allegedly attacked with a liquor bottle by fellow MLA J N Ganesh. The incident is a blot on the Congress party which is already on a sticky wicket and the party would do well to severely reprimand the erring MLAs.
N J Ravi Bengaluru
