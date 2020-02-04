JUST IN
Letter to BS: Budget 2020 is inclusive, pragmatic and development-oriented

The Budget has attempted to cover all sectors of the economy with massive spending indicated in critical sectors

Walking a tight rope and well within her limitations, the Union finance minister has attempted to present a Budget that is pragmatic and development-oriented with focus on wealth creation and building infrastructure for socio-economic welfare, given the available fiscal space and geo-political and geo-economic equations. The Budget has attempted to cover all sectors of the economy with massive spending indicated in critical sectors. A sense that we get in the Budget is that a virtuous cycle for growth must assume centre stage. If the fundamentals are firmly laid out and the capacity to bear risks and setbacks are deftly managed to counter looming uncertainties, things will automatically fall in place for growth to happen on the expected lines and in a sustained manner.

Srinivasan Umashankar, Nagpur

First Published: Tue, February 04 2020. 22:17 IST

