Letter to BS: Can't abuse data to impact free choice in India, says Prasad

Apropos “Can’t abuse data to impact free choice in India: Ravi Shankar Prasad” (September 8); the government’s firm stand on data privacy and against online platforms abusing data to impact free choice in India should be appreciated by all the stakeholders. But, the fact still remains that despite the government's tall claims about putting in place some foolproof mechanism to ensure the safety and security thereof, the nation has been witnessing several unsavoury instances, including the detection of multiple and/or fake cards.

The report of the Justice B N on data protection in India —categorically suggesting amendments to various laws, including the Act, to provide for imposition of penalties on data fiduciaries for violations of the data protection law — speaks volumes about the real story. Significantly, even the Unique Identification Authority of India was compelled to come out with the cautionary advice to the public at large aimed at effectively safeguarding their respective based data.

However, all our hopes, on this controversial, yet highly emotive, issue are currently pinned at the final verdict of the Apex Court that is expected any time, more so when Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, who is heading the relevant Bench, completes his tenure on October 2. Who knows, the SC may also come to the rescue of the common man by striking down the government mandated “universalisation” of the Aadhaar Card Scheme that grossly interferes with our day to day lives.

