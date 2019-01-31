JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: BJP is bent on taking steps that could be harmful for India
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Can't afford to have public confidence in system shaken up

The country can't afford to have NBFCs with such large asset portfolios springing unpleasant surprises on the financial system

Business Standard 

DHFL reiterates it hasn't defaulted on any financial obligations

This refers to “Cobrapost stings DHFL” (January 30). While one does not doubt the veracity of the news report, it is time that the regulator of non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs), the Reserve Bank of India, carries out a comprehensive assessment of asset portfolios of the big NBFCs to check for adherence to regulatory guidelines and prudence in lending and investment. This is imperative considering the intricate mesh of interconnectedness among banks, NBFCs, mutual funds and corporations. The country can’t afford to have NBFCs with such large asset portfolios springing unpleasant surprises on the financial system, especially with a large part of the banking system hamstrung by large non-performing assets and losses. The country cannot afford to have the public confidence in the financial system shaken up. Pre-emptive and proactive actions is better than picking up the pieces after things break.

Arun Pasricha New Delhi

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 21:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements