JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Not always politics: Rahul Gandhi is holidaying in Goa with mother Sonia
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Can't detach Bharat Ratna from political considerations

There must have been some motive other than wrong-footing the Congress for the government to eulogise an out-and-out Congressman and a Nehruvian secularist

Business Standard 

Pranab Mukherjee
Pranab Mukherjee

Given the kind of polity that we are, it is not quite possible to detach the Bharat Ratna awards from political considerations. Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Nanaji Deshmukh and Bhupen Hazarika, a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate in the 2004 Lok Sabha election, were widely regarded as natural choices for the award of Bharat Ratna. But eyebrows were raised at the conferment of the land’s highest civilian award on former president Pranab Mukherjee (pictured). There must have been some motive other than wrong-footing the Congress for the government to eulogise an out-and-out Congressman and a Nehruvian secularist as “an outstanding statesman of our times”. It is hard to shake the feeling that the award was a quid pro quo for gracing a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) event with his presence. In this context, I cannot but wonder if Periyar E V Ramasamy, one of India’s great social revolutionaries, M Karunanidhi, a versatile politician and Arundhati Roy, a pre-eminent writer and public intellectual will ever be honoured with Bharat Ratna.

G David Milton Maruthancode

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, January 28 2019. 23:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements