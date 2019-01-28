Letter to BS: Can't detach Bharat Ratna from political considerations

Given the kind of polity that we are, it is not quite possible to detach the Bharat Ratna awards from political considerations. Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader and Bhupen Hazarika, a candidate in the 2004 Lok Sabha election, were widely regarded as natural choices for the award of Bharat Ratna. But eyebrows were raised at the conferment of the land’s highest civilian award on former president (pictured). There must have been some motive other than wrong-footing the for the government to eulogise an out-and-out Congressman and a Nehruvian secularist as “an outstanding statesman of our times”. It is hard to shake the feeling that the award was a quid pro quo for gracing a Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) event with his presence. In this context, I cannot but wonder if Periyar E V Ramasamy, one of India’s great social revolutionaries, M Karunanidhi, a versatile politician and Arundhati Roy, a pre-eminent writer and public intellectual will ever be honoured with Bharat Ratna.

G David Milton Maruthancode





