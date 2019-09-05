Letter to BS: Congress attempt at playing victim over Chidambaram is faulty

JUST IN
Letter to BS: India needs a government which gives freedom to people

SC's observations speak volumes about the gravity of the case

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after he was produced in a CBI court in the INX media case, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
This refers to “SC rejects P Chidambaram’s plea for anticipatory bail in INX Media case” (September 5). The Supreme Court's refusal to grant the pre-arrest bail to former Union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), could not have come at a worse time. Significantly, the apex court’s candid observations — pointing out that “it is not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail (as a matter of right) and that economic offences have to be dealt with differently as it affects economy of the country — speak volumes about the gravity of this case.

As far as the Supreme Court asking Chidambaram, who has held key portfolios such as finance and home during his tenure as minister, to approach the court concerned for grant of regular bail in the case is concerned, his plea is highly unlikely to be accepted by the trial court for obvious reasons. However, one earnestly hopes that the Congress party would now realise the folly of playing the political victim card aimed at gaining some false public sympathy for him.

S Kumar, New Delhi

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Thu, September 05 2019. 21:31 IST

