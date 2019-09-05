Letter to BS: Congress attempt at playing victim over Chidambaram is faulty

This refers to “SC rejects P Chidambaram’s plea for anticipatory bail in INX Media case” (September 5). The Supreme Court's refusal to grant the pre-arrest bail to former Union minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), could not have come at a worse time. Significantly, the apex court’s candid observations — pointing out that “it is not a fit case to grant anticipatory bail (as a matter of right) and that economic offences have to be dealt with differently as it affects economy of the country — speak volumes about the gravity of this case.

As far as the asking Chidambaram, who has held key portfolios such as finance and home during his tenure as minister, to approach the court concerned for grant of regular bail in the case is concerned, his plea is highly unlikely to be accepted by the trial court for obvious reasons. However, one earnestly hopes that the Congress party would now realise the folly of playing the political victim card aimed at gaining some false public sympathy for him.

S Kumar, New Delhi

