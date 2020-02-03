Letter to BS: Dual taxation regime has complicated matters further

This refers to "FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget goal: Lower rates, simple structure" (February 3). Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dismissing the criticism that the new regime would not be beneficial to the assessees does not hold water. In fact, most of them are bound to suffer if they unsuspectingly opt for this alluring new income tax regime. I would go as far as saying this is like serving half-baked food.

The claim that “eventually this should lead to a system where people are taxed at the lowest possible rate and are given a simple system", may turn out to be a mirage. What will happen in the long run, can't be properly visualised today; but, for sure, the dual taxation regime has complicated matters further for the hapless tax payer. The observation that the "new scheme would benefit some taxpayers falling in certain brackets, if not all" is unbelievable.

Kumar Gupt, Panchkula

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number