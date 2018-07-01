JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: 'Love contracts' after #Metoo

Letter to BS: Proposal to replace UGC is just the starting point
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Ex-bureaucrat Chaturvedi named ICICI Bank chairman

Indian bureaucrats, are of late, not known to have shown the required degree of independence in resisting political pressures in the normal area of work

Business Standard 

This refers to “Ex bureaucrat named ICICI Bank Chairman” (June 30). It has been for long recognised that banks should be managed by professional bankers and that their chief executives be persons who have spent life time in banking. The appointment, therefore, of an ex-bureaucrat and that too well over 65 years of age as chief executive of ICICI Bank Ltd is a retrograde step. No doubt ICICI has, of late, faced problems on account of its last chairman, but that doesn’t justify a departure from the recognised principle in appointment of its chief executive. There would be certainly no dearth of able professionals to replace the outgoing person.

Indian bureaucrats, are of late, not known to have shown the required degree of independence in resisting political pressures in the normal area of work. To make them, especially the retired ones among them, as heads of banks, is a sure way of importing politics into the country’s banking system.

R C Mody New Delhi

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Sun, July 01 2018. 22:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements