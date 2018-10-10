Letter to BS: Extreme weather patterns advertise reality of climate change

-
The report by the United Nation’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has come as a stark warning. Unless drastic action is taken to limit global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius above pre-industrial levels, as against 2 degrees Celsius agreed on, the future of the planet will be imperiled. The very survival of humans and other life-forms hinges on the efforts made now. It is no hyperbole to say the accumulation of carbon in the atmosphere at the current rate due to acceleration of the carbon-intensive economy is a recipe for the end of the human civilisation itself.
Extreme weather patterns and events advertise the reality of climate change. The phenomenon is real and not a hoax as climate sceptics like US President Donald Trump say. The existential threat posed by climatic disruption calls for reduction in coal-fired energy and oil consumption, greater reliance on renewable sources of energy such as wind and solar power, sustainable land management and changes in the modes of transport and in food habits. Climate justice demands that the affluent countries that caused the climate crisis should adhere to common but differentiated responsibilities.
As inhabitants of this part of the world, we have more reasons to worry and push for action to mitigate global warming. Topographical features such as the Himalayan glaciers and the lengthy coastline make the Indian sub-continent more vulnerable to climate change. There is no escape from the challenges of climate change. The upcoming climate conference in Poland must give world leaders a roadmap to secure the planet.
G David Milton, Maruthancode
