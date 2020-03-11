Letter to BS: Fall in oil price can enable RBI to ease basic rates further

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: Over dependency on Middle East for oil may hit India hard
Letter to BS: RBI should revisit audit of all banks and flag bad assets
Letter to BS: Reserve Bank of India needs to upgrade oversight capacity
Letter to BS: RBI won't be required if generalists could manage finance
Letter to BS: Bankers should not be the only ones blamed for rising NPAs
-
With crude oil prices crashing in the backdrop of the disagreement between Russia and oil producing and export countries, nations like India can leverage the situation to reduce their rising import bill. One-dollar decrease in the crude oil price reduces the import bill by around $1.6 billion per year. Besides easing the inflationary pressure and softening the current account deficit, the fall in crude oil price can enable the RBI to soften the basic rates further. With consumer demand remaining sluggish, it is prudent on the part of the central and states governments to pass on the benefits to people.
M Jeyaram, Tamil Nadu
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU