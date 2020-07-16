Letter to BS: Firms should focus more on customer satisfaction than profits

Shubhomoy Sikdar’s write-up “Respo- nding to the consumer” (July 16) is informative and relevant in the Indian context. Even as customer-directed culture is held in regard, the sine qua non of success in any business, most Indian and multinational companies continue to treat their Indian customer’s complaints with apathy. In spite of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, the consumer's awareness about the quality of product or service remains low. Those who approach the consumer courts are met with strong opposition from the sellers; the exercise also takes up a good deal of time. The types of mass complaints discussed in the article receive differentiated attention from global companies. They act quickly in other counties but go slow in India.

At a time when the national prerogative is atmanirbharta, a company will do well to be more open to customer criticism. The objective of business is customer satisfaction, and then profit. After all, one satisfied customer brings in five new customers.

Y G Chouksey, Pune

