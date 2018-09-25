Letter to BS: Govt must accept its failure to control economic problems

How long will Finance Minister continue to assert that the government will take all possible measures to ensure that adequate liquidity in maintained in the system? Despite his assurances, the fell 536 points on Monday. NBFC are under pressure, HDFC, have crashed. Yet they are saying they are monitoring the recent developments in the financial markets closely and are ready to take appropriate actions, if necessary. Which means they think no action is not required at this point. The government must accept its failure to control the problems the economy faces today.

Ibne Qasim Madhya Pradesh

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number