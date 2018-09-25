JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Newly airport in Sikkim's Pakyong will boost tourism

Gajendra Shekhawat defends BJP from Rahul Gandhi's Rafale attack
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Govt must accept its failure to control economic problems

The government must accept its failure to control the problems the economy faces today

Business Standard 

How long will Finance Minister Arun Jaitley continue to assert that the government will take all possible measures to ensure that adequate liquidity in maintained in the system? Despite his assurances, the Sensex fell 536 points on Monday. NBFC stocks are under pressure, HDFC, YES Bank and DHFL have crashed. Yet they are saying they are monitoring the recent developments in the financial markets closely and are ready to take appropriate actions, if necessary. Which means they think no action is not required at this point. The government must accept its failure to control the problems the economy faces today.

Ibne Qasim Madhya Pradesh

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Tue, September 25 2018. 22:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements