Letter to BS: Hima Das is first Indian to win a medal in global track event

It was a proud moment for the country when won a gold medal in the 400 metres race at the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championship in Finland. She is the first Indian to win a medal in a global track event. However, Hima has more potential and it must be harnessed. She should stay focussed and determined and start practising even harder. It should be the duty of her coaches and her close circle to keep her from getting carried away by initial success. In Hima Das, India definitely has a world champion and a prospective Olympic medal winner.

In India, we have a tendency to go overboard sometimes when it comes to organising a series of felicitation programmes/functions, which may adversely affect the potential of the achiever in the short or long term. People,including those in power, must realise that what Hima needs is encouragement and support in her pursuit, instead of merely symbolic felicitation programmes. Hima’s family and especially coaches must ensure that her hunger for higher level of performance keeps her motivated continuously.

Ashim Bhuyan Guwahati

