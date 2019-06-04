Letter to BS: Hindi imposition controversy is deeper than it looks like

-
The government did well to retreat from the perilous course of imposing Hindi and drop the ‘Hindi clause’ from the draft NEP in the face of the backlash from Tamil Nadu and some other non-Hindi speaking states. At the same time, it has to do more to assure southerners that it has no intention to make the study of Hindi in schools compulsory. To put it plainly, it has to abandon the ill-conceived proposal to introduce and implement the three-language formula across the country. It is pointless to say that students are free to make a choice. The problem is deeper than it looks like.
The opposition to the imposition of Hindi stems not just from the linguistic perspective, but also from the perception of it being a ‘cultural invasion’. Our mother tongue is an integral and inseparable part of our culture. Everyone cherishes their identity and would not let anyone else tamper or tinker with it. Linguistic chauvinism entails foisting a language on others and not in resisting a language foisted on us. Like it or not, linguistic diversity is the reality of India. It is not necessary to elevate any one language to the status of a ‘national language’ or accord primacy to it just because of the numerical superiority of its speakers. As free citizens of a free country, we have the freedom to choose the language we wish to use. The government of the day, whatever its linguistic preference, cannot thrust Hindi down our throat. We urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assure non-Hindi speaking people on the language issue.
G David Milton, Maruthancode
