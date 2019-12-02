Letter to BS: If Bajaj says India Inc is scared, it's worth pondering over

This refers to “Rahul Bajaj criticism can hurt national interest: FM”. Industrialist Rahul Bajaj is probably the most outspoken voice of Indian Inc. He has always been forthcoming with his views on key issues affecting the economy and the business environment in the country. So when he asked if the present government was open to criticism and that there was a sense of fear amongst entrepreneurs and businessmen, then it's really worth pondering over.

It was heartening that the Home Minister acknowledged his concerns and promised that indeed if what he said was true then his government will work on the issue. It is really surprising that the Finance Minister came up with statement that Bajaj's comment can hurt national interests. Our economy grew at 4.5 per cent in last quarter of the present financial year, the slowest in last 26 quarters. This is proof that something is seriously wrong in the way economy is being managed by the present regime.

Yes, there could be some external factors that impact our economy but we can’t have an ostrich-like approach.

Bal Govind, Noida

