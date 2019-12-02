JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Onus on govt as economic slowdown is deeper than anticipated

GDP not Bible or Mahabharat, won't be important in future: BJP MP
Business Standard

Letter to BS: If Bajaj says India Inc is scared, it's worth pondering over

It was heartening that the Home Minister acknowledged his concerns

Business Standard  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Bajaj
Rahul Bajaj

This refers to “Rahul Bajaj criticism can hurt national interest: FM”. Industrialist Rahul Bajaj is probably the most outspoken voice of Indian Inc. He has always been forthcoming with his views on key issues affecting the economy and the business environment in the country. So when he asked if the present government was open to criticism and that there was a sense of fear amongst entrepreneurs and businessmen, then it's really worth pondering over.

It was heartening that the Home Minister acknowledged his concerns and promised that indeed if what he said was true then his government will work on the issue. It is really surprising that the Finance Minister came up with statement that Bajaj's comment can hurt national interests. Our economy grew at 4.5 per cent in last quarter of the present financial year, the slowest in last 26 quarters. This is proof that something is seriously wrong in the way economy is being managed by the present regime.

Yes, there could be some external factors that impact our economy but we can’t have an ostrich-like approach.

Bal Govind, Noida

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Mon, December 02 2019. 22:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU