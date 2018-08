Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan, who assumes the top slot in Pakistan, would do well for two reasons. He has managed to smartly swing into power after a long struggle and in a way that has re-established his credibility. This will help to gain the confidence of the people. The country is in a shambles and so any small improvement will get magnified as a significant achievement. In other words, a lot of low-hanging fruits for Khan to pluck. The cricket factor would hopefully work to India's advantage. Overall, he is a good package in view of the credentials in his previous profession.

Srinivasan Umashankar

Nagpur