Letter to BS: India must not cave in to China's expansionist design

The recent bloody skirmishes at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the India-China border have pushed back the relation between both the countries at least by a decade. Any summit, formal or informal, will be off the agenda in the foreseeable future. The Wuhan spirit is dead and buried.

India must not cave in to China’s expansionist design. China has all along refused to accept the sanctity of the LAC and intruded into our territory every now and then over the last several decades. India refused to put up any meaningful resistance to restore the status quo in the past due to the lack of political will. But the valour of our armed forces in Galwan Valley has changed the narrative, giving a clear message that the Chinese aggression would not go unpunished. Also, India mu­st play a key role in strengthening the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue to bring in some balance in the region, which has tilted in favour of China.

Sanjeev Kumar Singh Jabalpur

