Letter to BS: It's high time the leaders stop delivering hate speeches

This refers to the editorial “A dangerous path” (February 7). As rightly outlined, the BJP under PM Narendra Modi is on a strong wicket with li­terally no worthwhile Opposition to destabilise his government and in this scenario, it has no reason to enter Delhi using hate speeches. It is high time the leaders, irrespective of parties, stopped delivering hate speeches. Spreading hate through words or action would only lead to more hate resulting in killings and anarchy. Here is proof: A call by a responsible Union minister has led someone take a countrymade pistol and injure a fellow citizen. Again, a leader at the fag end of campaigning for Delhi made a stupid speech where he said that in six months the unemployed youth would take up sticks to beat the PM who in turn jibed that the former was a tubelight. In UP, a captor was killed by police when he took 23 children as hostage and also fired at the police team.

The United Nation has rightly said, “Genocide is a process. The holocaust did not start with gas chambers. It started with hate speech.” All over the world (including India), most communal and other riots were sparked by hate speech. It is high time opposition leaders, if not the PM, pledged to make Bharat “nafrat-mukt”.

N Nagarajan, Secunderabad

