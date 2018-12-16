Letter to BS: Let SC's verdict be duly respected by all concerned

-
This is with reference to Archis Mohan’s “BJP calls SC verdict on Rafale a victory of truth, asks Rahul to apologise” (December 15). It goes without saying that the Supreme Court order must have come as a music to the ears of the top leadership of the Narendra Modi government and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). What else explains the immediate attack it launched on Congress President Rahul Gandhi for indulging in “falsehoods” on the issue?
Meanwhile, Rahul has pointed out some “inconsistencies” in the judgment by claiming that there was no Comptroller and Auditor General or Public Accounts Committee as stated in the SC judgment. While the government ought to come clean in this regard, such a sensitive matter should not have been made a prestige issue either by the ruling party or the main Opposition party.
Let the SC's verdict be duly respected by all concerned in the larger national interest, more so, when the constitution of the much sought after Joint Parliamentary Committee itself may not truly serve the real purpose.
S Kumar New Delhi
