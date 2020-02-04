Letter to BS: Lowering of interest rates for small savings not a wise move

This refers to “ drop to 6.5% of GDP in FY 19” (February 4). At a time when the rate of has fallen to the lowest in eight years, the government has introduced the option of exemption-free tax structure. It is looking at lowering the of small savings and reducing tax incentives for them. This is not a wise move at a time when the rate of is falling. India has practically no social security system for the old and the unemployed. It has no real efficient and affordable public health system. Small savings help in the education and marriage of children, besides providing support during old age and sickness.

By weakening the foundation of small savings in a country where people are afraid to keep their money in banks, where are falling steadily, where the bond market is not developed and equity markets not understood by many, the government is doing a disservice to the people. laws and regulations form a part of fiscal and economic systems and should not work at cross purposes with them. Better sense must prevail.

Arun Pasricha, New Delhi





can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 • E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number