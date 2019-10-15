Letter to BS: Media is democracy's watchdog, it doesn't need a policy

The statement by (pictured) on policy raises eyebrows. The question is whether should have a policy at all. is a watchdog of political democracy that protects public interest against malpractice and creates public awareness. Suggestions from a person within the government asking media to frame media policy is like creating barriers and asking media to see and report what is happening from the glasses provided by the government and not to report on ground realities. Rather than working on media policy, media should report what they see and leave it to their audience to apply their mind and judge.

Siddharth Duge, Mumbai

