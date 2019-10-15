JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

New inductees in UP have left BJP's local leaders feeling uncertain
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Media is democracy's watchdog, it doesn't need a policy

Rather than working on media policy, media should report what they see and leave it to their audience to apply their mind and judge

Business Standard 

NSA Ajit Doval after a Cabinet meeting at South Block in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Ajit Doval | Photo: PTI

The statement by Ajit Doval (pictured) on media policy raises eyebrows. The question is whether media should have a policy at all. Media is a watchdog of political democracy that protects public interest against malpractice and creates public awareness. Suggestions from a person within the government asking media to frame media policy is like creating barriers and asking media to see and report what is happening from the glasses provided by the government and not to report on ground realities. Rather than working on media policy, media should report what they see and leave it to their audience to apply their mind and judge.

Siddharth Duge, Mumbai

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 ·

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Tue, October 15 2019. 21:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU