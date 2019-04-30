Letter to BS: Mediation can be before the insolvency process, not during

-
ALSO READ
Letter to BS: Result-oriented oversight key to avoid bad loans, bank frauds
Letter to BS: Banks should share loan defaulters' details with one another
Letter to BS: Sluggish growth in resolution of bad loans need more measures
RBI to examine the treatment of stressed loan accounts across banks
RBI tightens NPA disclosure norms, asks banks to reveal bad loans
-
This refers to “Do not dilute IBC” (April 25). The conclusion that the mediation should be before the insolvency process and not during, is unexceptionable. At the same time, I want to draw attention to the very succinct comment on mediation made by Debashish Basu in today’s newspaper in his article under the heading, "IBC: Towards the inevitable". He has described this mediation mechanism as an impractical quick fix. I agree with him that this mediation will be one of the ways by which the promoters and lawyers will try to "game the system" into inevitable delay. If the promoters want mediation, they can do it before the insolvency process themselves. They do not need any legal provision for this. Once there is legal provision, they will play with it to buy time. According to me, it is easy to see the game. There should be no provision for mediation by amending the law.
Sukumar Mukhopadhyay , New Delhi
Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU