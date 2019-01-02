Letter to BS: Modi's take on farm loan waivers is one of a true statesman

Your front page lead report by Archis Mohan (Vicious cycle of loan waivers, elections must end, January 2) is almost like a beautiful new year gift. The Prime Minister has spoken as a true statesman and not as the face of a party gearing up for crucial do-or-die elections a few months from now. I just love his tone and tenor, his comprehensive take on virtually all major issues confronting the nation. He has truly risen above petty politics and said almost all in the interest of the country. Remarkable, considering the Bharatiya Janata Party is not exactly on the pinnacle of confidence after the recent debacle in several important states.



Notwithstanding his defence of demonetisation and the clarion call, “2019 election will be janta versus mahagathbandhan”, his take on Ram Mandir “ordinance can be considered only after judicial process is over” and the statement that “vicious cycle of loan waivers and elections must end” are both praiseworthy. Getting back to “respecting institutions” is a very positive assertion, which should go a long way in bringing back the absolutely necessary order in the country.

Frankly, I think, his positive stand and speaking beyond political bickering is a great sign that should also endear him to the intelligentsia. Here’s wishing him success in his resolve and great things for the nation.

Krishan Kalra Gurugram

