Letter to BS: Modi should set up committee to probe workplace harassment

This refers to the editorial, “An untenable position” (October 16). While asking a minister to resign on the basis of allegations that he sexually harassed women while working as a newspaper editor years ago may set a dangerous precedent, the allegations are serious as more than 10 women have accused of harassing them. In such a scenario, the should set up a fact-finding committee consisting of three independent women members (other than ministers) and headed by an eminent person such as former Supreme Court judge Sujata Manohar who was part of the bench that laid down the draft guidelines on harassment at workplace in what is popularly referred to as the Vishakha case.

Among the victims who have come forward, Ghazala Wahab had such a traumatic experience with Akbar’s behaviour that it is deeply etched in her psyche so much so that she recalled the incident with every minute detail. The best opportunity for her to expose Akbar was when he moved out from The Asian Age. The disclosure then would have finished his journalistic career. For her and others, the next chance was when he was being sworn as a minister as such disclosures would have ended his political career for good. A probe is, nevertheless, necessary.

Y G Chouksey, Pune

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number