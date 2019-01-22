Letter to BS: No compromises in the process of appointing judges, please

Media has reported that the Centre has rejected 11 names for appointment to the high courts and the collegium of Supreme Court judges has accepted the decision. In the first place there are a few questions to be answered, which the media must ask: How were these names even proposed? Can these names be considered and even appointed later if the personalities in the Centre and the collegium change? What posts are these 11 people holding? Are they holding judicial appointments in lower courts? If they are tainted, how can they even hold these posts? Is there a graded scale of “adverse material” for appointments at various levels in the judiciary?

These 11 names must be made public so they are not considered and even appointed in future. In fact, if they are tainted, they should be removed. There cannot be arrangements and compromises between the parties concerned, at least, not in the interest of the country.

T R Ramaswami Mumbai

