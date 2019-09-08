Letter to BS: Normalcy is elusive even a month after Article 370 decision

This refers to the editorial “Valley of discontent” (September 6). As peace seems to be elusive even a month after the clampdown in the Valley following the abrogation of and division of the state into two Union Territories, it appears that things are not going the way the NDA government wants them to. Of course India has, by and large, succeeded in convincing the United Nations and other countries about the inevitability of its move in Needless to say that their support on this increasingly contentious issue matters a lot to us. But at the same time, the continued strife in the state will embolden Pakistan to internationalise this matter to demonise us the way it suits its villainous schemes. In any case, we must avoid underestimating our adversaries just because the aces up their sleeve are not visible to us. India must, therefore, shoot the rapids to calm down the Valley.

Tarsem Singh, Hoshiarpur

