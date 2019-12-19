Letter to BS: Not just CAA, BJP should open more fronts to divert attention

-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has had a very profitable outing since 2014, opening up fronts against the Congress party and Pakistan, as per its convenience. In the aftermath of the Citizenship Amendment Act, it has taken a new line by saying that both the Congress and Pakistan are talking the same language. However, Pakistan is yet to say a word. The BJP needs open more fronts rather than merge them especially when it has to juggle multiple scripts to divert attention from one adverse economic index or the other.
R Narayanan, Navi Mumbai
