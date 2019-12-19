Letter to BS: Not just CAA, BJP should open more fronts to divert attention

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has had a very profitable outing since 2014, opening up fronts against the and Pakistan, as per its convenience. In the aftermath of the Citizenship Amendment Act, it has taken a new line by saying that both the Congress and Pakistan are talking the same language. However, Pakistan is yet to say a word. The BJP needs open more fronts rather than merge them especially when it has to juggle multiple scripts to divert attention from one adverse economic index or the other.

R Narayanan, Navi Mumbai

can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:

The Editor, Business Standard

Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 ·

E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number