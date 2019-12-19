JUST IN
You are here: Home » Opinion » Letters

Letter to BS: Govt should engage with protesters, address real concerns
Business Standard

Letter to BS: Not just CAA, BJP should open more fronts to divert attention

In the aftermath of the Citizenship Amendment Act, it has taken a new line by saying that both the Congress and Pakistan are talking the same language

Business Standard 

Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi at Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2019

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has had a very profitable outing since 2014, opening up fronts against the Congress party and Pakistan, as per its convenience. In the aftermath of the Citizenship Amendment Act, it has taken a new line by saying that both the Congress and Pakistan are talking the same language. However, Pakistan is yet to say a word. The BJP needs open more fronts rather than merge them especially when it has to juggle multiple scripts to divert attention from one adverse economic index or the other.

R Narayanan, Navi Mumbai

Letters can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to:
The Editor, Business Standard
Nehru House, 4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg
New Delhi 110 002
Fax: (011) 23720201 ·
E-mail: letters@bsmail.in
All letters must have a postal address and telephone number
First Published: Thu, December 19 2019. 00:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU