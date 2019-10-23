Letter to BS: Nothing wrong if one sees the CBI as a caged parrot

-
-
After 61 days in jail, the Supreme Court’s (SC) bench said the findings of the Delhi High Court that had denied former finance minister P Chidambaram bail on the ground that the likelihood of him influencing witnesses cannot be ruled out, is not substantiated by any material evidence and is only a generalised apprehension.
The UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights clearly states one is innocent until proven guilty. India is not exceptional to this. One wonders why the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is unable to produce a charge-sheet even after three years. How can one forget the way in which Chidambaram was arrested by the CBI? Why then is the investigating authority unable to produce a proper charge-sheet in the case even after two months?
There is nothing wrong if the aam aadmi sees the CBI as a caged parrot. Why can it not maintain its authority? Why does it have to bow down to the political bosses?
Bidyut Chatterjee, Faridabad
