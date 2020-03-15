Letter to BS: Opposition needs to prioritise talent over loyalists, dynasts

-
Jyotiraditya Scindia on March 9 tendered his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress party blaming the high command’s negligence of his capabilities and contribution to the party, which, he said, helped the party to form the government in his home state of Madhya Pradesh. The writing, however, was on the wall long before the Scindia scion had actually made his move. It was evident from the beginning that the Maharaja would not take the fact that he was kept away from power roles of the party lightly.
Unfortunately, this is a pattern and not an isolated incident for the Congress party. It has already seen players like YSR Jaganmohan Reddy in the south to Himanta Biswa Sarma in the northeast making a switch and being voted to power thereafter. The egotism of the party’s high command seems to be its undoing.
The time is ripe for the Opposition to free itself from the clutches of a system that prioritises loyalists over young talent. But if the party chooses to put its dynastic ambition over the need to repair the fractures within, India might soon find itself without a strong Opposition capable of enforcing checks and balances on the government.
Gaurav Agarwal via email
