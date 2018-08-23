Letter to BS: Please look within CM Kejriwal before it's too late

-
Apropos “BJP to suffer major losses in 2019 as people are unhappy: Arvind Kejriwal” (August 21); the reported remarks of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (pictured) claiming that people are not only unhappy with the Bharatiya Janata Party but also with their MPs, and that it would lead to major losses in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for the party, make for an interesting read. He also goes on to add that the common man is angry with the BJP for creating hurdles in the working of the Delhi government under him. That seems a bit far fetched.
One earnestly wishes that Kejriwal had also taken time to carry out some serious soulsearching. The moot question is, how long does he plan to play the victim card vis-a-vis the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre? In all fairness, he should get real and desist from trying to encash his anti-Modi political stance in active cooperation with other like-minded political parties including Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress. He must now concentrate on fulfilling his pre-poll promises before it's too late.
Kumar Gupt Panchkula
