Letter to BS: Self-reliance is not just rhetoric, but the need of the hour

In India, the nationalist chorus is boycott China, while in America, it is boycott Indians via the temporary suspension of H-1B visas. Donald Trump as the President of the US has the sovereign ri­ght to do so. People voted for him to create jobs. As the election is knocking at the door, this is nothing but just a poll rhetoric, a temporary but recurring theme. The Trump administration believes the move will open up employment opportunities for Americans in an economy that has reported record job losses. Trump has made it clear that he sees restricting immigration as a key poll plank; it is likely that as the election draws closer, the world will see further action on the issue. Considering this, Aatmanirbhar Bharat is not just PM Modi’s rhetoric, but the need of the hour.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee Faridabad

First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 23:02 IST

