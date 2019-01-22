Letter to BS: Soon no e-way bill if GST returns not filed for 6 months

-
-
This refers to "Soon no e-way bill if GST returns not filed for 6 months” (January 21). The report says non-filers of Goods and Service Tax (GST) returns for six consecutive months will soon be barred from generating e-way bills for movement of goods. This is true for composition schemes. Regular suppliers have to file monthly returns and the e-way bill generation will be barred if GST returns of two consecutive months are not filed. Another important fact that has been missed out is that this provision will come into play if either the buyer or the seller has not filed returns for two consecutive months. This would result in defaulting suppliers also losing business as in that case, the buyer will be forced to deal with another supplier.
Rajeev Khandelwal via email
