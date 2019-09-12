Letter to BS: Strategy of tackling air pollution is a complete eyewash

This refers to “EV no answer to air pollution: Chicago prof” (September 11). An interesting comment from Michael Greenstone regarding the insufficiency of (EVs) to bring down levels prompts one to pause and ponder over the whole issue of The article captures that one of the richest nations in the world is also not ready to target complete electrification of its plying vehicles before 2045. It’s surprising that our policy makers do not review such details before setting the ambitious target.

What’s even more lopsided is the fact that the charging stations would still be managed through non-renewable and polluting sources such as coal. The strategy of tackling is a complete eyewash with little or no thought on the real causes. Vehicular pollution accounts for a minuscule percentage of air pollution in Delhi when the winter is setting in. Yet, there is no focus on resolving the matter of crop burning. The waste management process in each so-called metropolitan city is nothing short of archaic. It’s akin to preparing for an examination when the student is not even aware of the syllabus.

Paresh Uppal, Gurugram

