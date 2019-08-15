Letter to BS: The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana is a great step

This refers to “The Jagannath road” by Bibek Debroy (August 14). It just goes to show the genius of the workers, engineers, thinkers and the thoughtful and generous people who created the miracle of a 261-mile road with, hold your breath, 816 bridges. It took seven years for the road to be completed. How many vagaries of weather those workers must have braved! It would be ideal if the Films Division of India makes a film on this important link — Jagannath road. We have made great progress in recent years in terms of construction of roads and highways and it will be difficult to find any traveller who wouldn’t give a thumbs up to our achievements in this regard. The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, for instance, is a great step. Those who have travelled to villages on these roads will know what a relief it is.

N K Bakshi , Vadodara

