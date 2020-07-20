Letter to BS: Tough task ahead for HRs with WFH being the new normal

This refers to the article ‘Rewriting the HR playbook’ by Anchita Ghosh (July 20), which I think is timely. The future of the workplace has been thrown into a tizzy by the pandemic. How the future will pan out is only in the realms of conjecture. New twists and turns can be expected as we navigate the new normal. In such a set-up, we will need a nimble human resources (HR) department, equipped to pivot to fast-changing circumstances.

At the very top of the HR tree, there might be clarity on the way forward. But how the junior functionaries implement the policies on ground will make a difference. Will the junior HR functionaries be able to understand and mitigate the pain of the employees on a shop floor? Will the pain points at the grassroots level be communicated to the top for corrective action? We have seen lay-offs, frozen salaries, and massive pay cuts. There is fear and unease among employees. Will the junior HR officials be trained to handle these emotional issues with compassion? In these troubled times, if corporates temporarily cease to look at the bottom line, productivity and profitability, and concentrate on employee welfare, their engagement will increase. The HR manager has a tough task in negotiating a balanced deal.

K V Premraj Mumbai



can be mailed, faxed or e-mailed to: The Editor, Business Standard,Nehru House,

4 Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg,

New Delhi 110 002

Fax: (011) 23720201 · E-mail: letters@bsmail.in

All must have a postal address and telephone number